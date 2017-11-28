Grande Prairie man charged after rolling stolen vehicle

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man is facing a number of charges after a rollover collision involving a stolen vehicle.

At around 6:30 p.m. on November 18th, Mounties responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 43 near Range Road 75.

Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle losing control while driving on the highway and rolling over into the ditch. The male driver and two female occupants, who were uninjured, were able to get out of the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene by stopping oncoming traffic.

Police arrived on scene and subsequently determined that the vehicle was previously reported stolen, and the three were arrested. 36 year-old Grande Prairie resident Tyron Sochan has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5000, driving under the influence, driving while disqualified, and three counts of failing to comply. Sochan is set to appear in court on December 4th.

The two women in the vehicle, aged 31 and 32, will be facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5000.00. Their names have not been released.