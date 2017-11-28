Grande Prairie man charged with 10 child porn-related offences

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges following a year-long investigation.

As a result of information received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, the Grande Prairie RCMP executed a search warrant at a Grande Prairie home on November 24th.

34 year-old Grande Prairie resident Ryan Lillie has been charged with 10 child pornography-related offences.

Lillie has been released following a bail hearing and is bound to abide strict conditions including:

Not contacting with anyone under the age of 16 years unless supervised by an appropriate adult.

Not accessing the internet under any circumstance.

Not possessing any electronic device capable of accessing the internet.

Not being found in any public location that has public access to computers and devices capable of accessing the internet.

Not being employed or volunteering at a location where it is reasonable to believe children under the age of 16 may be present.

Not going within 75 metres of a public park, recreation facility, daycare or other location where it is reasonable that children under age 16 and younger will be located.

Not living in a home that has internet access.

Lillie will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court January 3rd, 2018.

Mounties say that no additional information will be released as the matter remains under investigation and is now before the Courts.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700, or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).