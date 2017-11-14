GoFundMe campaign set up for FSJ for LNG contributor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for one of the founding members of the local grassroots organization FSJ for LNG after she was injured in a car accident late last week.

The campaign was set up for Fort Nelson resident Kristi Leer, who according to the campaign, was involved in a major accident when she sustained severe neck injuries. Leer was airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver and underwent surgery, though the campaign page said that Leer’s prognosis will not be known for several days.

Last year, Leer was one of several members of FSJ for LNG that helped organize a Truck Rally in support of LNG, along with a rally that included former Premier Christy Clark, and the group’s LNG or Bust tour to Ottawa. As of this morning, just under $12,000 of the campaign’s $100,000 goal has been raised. For more information on the campaign, visit the GoFundMe web page: https://www.gofundme.com/kristi-leer-needs-our-help.