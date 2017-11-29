Fundraiser for cancer patient happening at Charlie Lake Hall on Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A fundraiser will be taking place in Charlie Lake on Thursday for an area resident that has been battling melanoma for the past three years.

The fundraiser is taking place at the Charlie Lake Community Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. to raise money for Jim Peever, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2014. According to a friend of Peever’s, the cancer has metastasized to his spine, ribs, and head.

After suffering from excruciating back pain, Peever’s friend said that Jim had surgery to remove the vertebra where the cancer had spread in order to alleviate the pain, but his doctors say that he won’t ever be able to walk again.

The fundraising event will feature a series of guest speakers, a silent and live auction, and live music. There will also be snacks and beverages at the event.

Tickets are $35 each, and are available from Tanya McLeod and Andrew Burrows at Shell Canada in Fort St. John, located at 6814 100th Ave. For more information, contact Kelly MacDuff at kehly@thedietdoc.com.