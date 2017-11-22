Freezing Rain Warning issued for B.C. Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the B.C. Peace Region.

According to meteorologists, A Pacific frontal system will bring warm moist air to parts of northern BC today, extending from Terrace to the Peace. Periods of freezing rain are expected today as warm air aloft overrides the cold air near the surface. The front will push further north this evening and the risk of freezing rain will diminish over the region.

A freezing rain warning has also been issued for northwestern Alberta, including areas around Peace River and Grande Prairie.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery if freezing rain occurs. Environment Canada advises residents to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas, and toe prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.