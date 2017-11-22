Freezing rain warning ended for B.C. Peace; remains in place for Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has lifted the freezing rain warning for the B.C. Peace. The warning remains in place for the Pine Pass.

The forecast called for freezing rain on Wednesday throughout the region leaving many roads with slippery conditions. A travel advisory was issued earlier in the day on Wednesday for many highways around the Peace. That advisory has also been lifted. In the Pine Pass, the weather warning remains in place as the forecast calls for freezing rain, but that could change to snow before Thursday morning.

Most of the highways in the B.C. Peace are listed with either compact snow and slippery conditions or they have compact ice. For more information about roads in the B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca. There were also reports of freezing rain in the Alberta Peace. For road conditions in that region, visit 511.alberta.ca/map.html