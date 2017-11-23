Free Christmas tree permits now available 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The provincial government announced today that any B.C. residents interested in cutting their own Christmas tree can obtain a permit online, or by contacting their local district or FrontCounterBC office.

Local district offices can provide details about specific cutting requirements and approved harvest areas. Free-use permits are provided for personal use only. Selling a tree cut under a Christmas tree permit, or cutting a tree in an unauthorized area, is illegal.

The ministry’s Christmas tree website provides links to online Christmas tree permits, as well as FrontCounter BC and district office contact information. The BC Christmas Tree Council’s website contains a list of tree farms and “U-Cuts” around the province.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says that residents should take some precautions before heading out to chop down their Christmas tree:

Bring ropes, gloves, tools, tire chains, a first aid kit, a mobile phone and warm clothing.

Be prepared for logging trucks: http://www.bcforestsafe.org/files/tk_pdfs/gde_resrd.pdf

Make sure you have found the tree you will use before cutting. Some permits specify only one tree can be cut.

For more information, and to obtain a permit, visit the Christmas Tree permit page: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-resource-use/natural-resource-permits/christmas-tree-permits