Fort St. John unveils Official Community Plan and Strategic Goals updates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The updates to the City of Fort St. John’s Official Community Plan will be presented to City Council next Tuesday.

The City will be holding a Committee of the Whole meeting ahead of the Regular Council meeting where councillors will be updated on the changes that have been made to the Plan. The new Official Community Plan, which has been drafted over the past two years, will serve as a roadmap for how Fort St. John will grow and evolve over the next 15 years. Council’s Strategic Goals, which were adopted on October 10th, will ensure resources focus on projects and initiatives to achieve those goals over the next five years. The Plan’s objectives and strategies also provide guidance for capital and operational spending and development cost recovery.

“Council’s Strategic Plan is aligned with the Official Community Plan,” said Mayor Ackerman. “The City took a significant step forward creating opportunities for both face-to-face and online for public participation in the creation of the Official Community Plan. The community’s engagement in this process is what ensures that this Official Community Plan and Strategic Plan point us in the direction of success as local and global citizens.”

An Official Community Plan is a local government bylaw that outlines a local government’s goals and policies related to planning and land use management. Every municipality in BC is required to have an OCP under the Local Government Act. Through its policies, this plan will also guide quality of life decisions for citizens into the future.

The motion that will be put forward at Tuesday’s council meeting, the Official Community Plan presentation at the C.O.W. meeting, and the Strategic Goals can all be found below.