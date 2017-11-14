Fort St. John Lung Health Fair happening Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Lung Association is going to be hosting its Community Lung Health Fair in Fort St. John later this week.

The BC Lung Association is encouraging members of the public to bring questions, while taking advantage of a rare opportunity to interact with lung and public healthcare professionals and access. The lung health fair will include free quit smoking programs and services info, free flu shots for those at high risk, free breathing & lung health screening tests, Asthma & COPD management tips, and other tips and health advice.

The Lung Association has also included its Top 5 tips for healthy lungs:

Avoid smoking, and if you do smoke, try to quit. Learn about, and limit your exposure to, harmful air pollutants – indoors and out. Be sure to consult your doctor if you’re experiencing breathing difficulties. Arm yourself against influenza. Get your flu and pneumonia shots. Stay active and keep your lung health, and lung conditions, in check.

The health fair is happening Friday, November 17th at the North Peace Cultural Centre from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m.