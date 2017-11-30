Fort St. John commuters are B.C.’s most vehicle-dependent

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John census area residents are officially the most-dependent on driving a vehicle for getting to and from work in all of B.C.

According to data from the 2016 Census released by Stats Canada on Thursday, 92.6 percent of commuters in the Fort St. John census area, which includes Taylor, Charlie Lake, and much of the surrounding Electoral Area C of the Peace River Regional District, travel to and from work in a car, truck, or van. Just over five and a half percent of commuters walk to work in the Energetic City, while just 0.6 percent used public transit. The remaining one percent of commuters travelled to work by bicycle or other methods.

The statistics from Dawson Creek tell a similar tale, though the smaller size of the Mile ‘0’ City’s census area means that city’s residents were slightly less likely to drive to work. 89.4 percent of Dawson Creek residents take a vehicle to work, 7.8 percent walk, and transit use is nearly double that of Fort St. John’s, though only 1.1 percent of commuters take the bus. Surprisingly, even residents living in the Greater Prince George area were nearly as reliant as Peace Region residents to drive to work. Public transit use to commute in P.G. sat at just 2.6 percent.

Dawson Creek residents also enjoy the second shortest one-way commute in the province, where it takes an average of 14.9 minutes to get to work. Prince Rupert lead the province with an average commute time of 11.6 minutes, while Fort St. John finished 7th on the list with an average commute of 16.3 minutes. The longest commute time in B.C. unsurprisingly was Metro Vancouver, where it takes commutes an average of 29.7 minutes to get to or from work. The provincial average was 25.9 minutes.