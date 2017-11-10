Fort St. John is Clean Energy BC’s Community of the Year award winner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has been awarded Community of the Year by Clean Energy BC.

The award recognizes excellence by a community that is engaged in the development of clean energy in the province. Fort St. John was recognized for three of its major initiatives.

The first is for the City’s Passive House which is certified LEED Platinum as a demonstration project that is used to provide education on energy conservation. In 2015 the City launched a micro-hydro project that put a turbine on effluent discharge to generate power. The turbine generates enough energy to power 70 homes.

The third initiative is the City’s Energy Literacy Program. This Council program provides educational opportunities to Fort St. John citizens on energy conservation and it provides energy education to the citizens of BC. The program is provided locally in the way of tips and contests on energy and water conservation, regular tours of the passive house and support of programs offered by local community groups.

“I am very pleased that our city has been recognized for the work we do,” said Mayor Ackerman. “In Fort St. John we understand what is behind that light switch and thermostat. We know what it takes to make and deliver energy safely every day; so we have to work hard to conserve it and set an example for others.”

Clean Energy BC is the voice of B.C.’s clean energy industry representing 150 operators, developers, suppliers, contractors, service providers, and First Nations.