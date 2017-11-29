Fort Nelson hosting 2018 NCLGA Annual General Meeting

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is going to be hosting the 2018 North Central Local Government Association’s annual general meeting and convention.

The province’s northernmost municipality will see community leaders from across B.C.’s North convene for three days of discussions on everything from increasing municipal revenues, asset management, to the effects of legalized marijuana on communities. Optional tours have been designed for attendees to share the regional municipality’s culture, experiences, and local stories.

The Convention itself will provide attendees with updates from the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the Municipal Finance Authority, Northern Health, and others.

“With our incredible Recreation Centre and unique story to tell, we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome our friends and neighbours from local government to Fort Nelson next May,” said NCLGA board member and Northern Rockies councillor Lorraine Gerwing.

The 2018 event, happening May 8th-10th, is expected to be the largest in the North Central Local Government Association’s 63-year history and is expected to sell out.