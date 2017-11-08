Fort Nelson First Nation takes over Geoscience BC hydrometric stations

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Fort Nelson First Nation has signed an agreement with Geoscience BC which will see the First Nation take over monitoring of four water hydrometric stations in its territory.

The Fort Nelson First Nation will use the stations at D’Easum Creek, Dilly Creek, Kiwigana River and Sahtaneh Creek to monitor water flow as part of its Liard River Basin Monitoring Initiative project. The stations were previously part of Geoscience BC’s Horn River Basin Aquifer Project.

“These stations will build on the existing data collected by the Fort Nelson First Nation,” said Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Harrison Dickie. “This will ensure that when industry levels pick up, Fort Nelson First Nation can make accurate and timely decisions in regards to proposed water withdrawals. This gives us the ability to make decisions with sound data to ensure our water is being utilized in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Geoscience BC Vice President of Energy Carlos Salas said, “The stations have been important in understanding any impacts the natural gas sector has on water flow. This new agreement ensures they can continue to provide open and valuable information for anyone to use and will be a part of Fort Nelson First Nation’s own locally run initiative.”

Data from the monitoring network will be independently verified by a qualified professional. As part of the two-year agreement, Fort Nelson First Nation will then add the information to the Mackenzie DataStream (www.mackenziedatastream.ca) water data website. This will allow anyone to access and share water data from the Mackenzie River Basin, which stretches from the Finlay River headwaters in B.C. all the way to the Arctic Ocean.

The announcement comes as Geoscience BC has completed its latest reporting on the Horn River Basin Aquifer Project. A description of the project and links to all reports can be found here.