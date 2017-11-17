Fort Nelson area gets nearly $250,000 in funding from NDIT 

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has announced that a number of area programs have received a total of close to $250,000 in grants from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The Municipality said that the support from NDIT has enabled it to make big strides in its mission to re-establish the local forest industry. The Trust has funded a large part of the Forestry Rejuvenation Strategy, including a carefully planned sequence of forestry research, aspen fibre sampling and business case development. While not a precise fit for the NDIT’s established funding programs, expressions of interest for the phased project garnered support from the NDIT board, supplying close to $70,000 toward the NRRM’s forestry rejuvenation efforts.

NDIT funding in 2017 includes:

Vermicomposting Pilot Project: $41,916

Poplar Hills Golf Course – New Cart Shed & Patio Furniture: $30,000

Northern Lamplighters Upgrades: $30,000

Snowmobile Club Safety Cabin: $14,733

Love Fort Nelson Marketing Fund: $1,200

Economic Development Capacity Building: $50,000

Business Façade Improvement Program: $20,000

Grant Writer Program: $8,000

Aspen Market Analysis & Business Case Development: $50,000

The total amount of funding from NDIT in 2017 comes to $ 245,849.

“Together with the Northern Development Initiative Trust, the Northern Rockies is working to build a stronger economy for the north and its residents,” said NRRM Mayor Bill Streeper.

“Northern Development is very proud to have partnered with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality on some great projects this past year. Our flexible programming and responsive approach to community development has spurred diversification efforts and assisted with fast-tracking economic recovery efforts in Fort Nelson, an area that’s been hard hit in recent years,” said NDIT CEO, Joel McKay.