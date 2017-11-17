Flyers win second straight game at last night’s home opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers picked up their second straight win against the Falher Pirates 9-2 last night at the North Peace Arena.

The Flyers came out flat in the opening twenty minutes of play as the visitors broke the ice and led 1-0 going into the first intermission.

The second period saw the home side completely dominate the Pirates. Jordan Harder drew the Flyers even after firing home a shot from the point on a feed from Jeff Shipton and Joey Massingham 4:41 into the frame. Not even a minute later Robbie Sidhu put the home side up 2-1 after a slick feed from Rick Cleaver. Shipton added to the lead three and a half minutes later when he found a loose puck in front of the net and fired it into the empty cage, assisted by Adam Horst and Bryan Lewis. Lewis made it 4-1 with 7:52 remaining in the middle stanza as he finished off a quick passing play with Brady Busche and Robbie Sidhu. Steven Fast beat the Pirates’ goaltender high glove side to make it 5-1 with just under a minute remaining. Tempers boiled over in the last thirty seconds as a fight broke out in the Pirates’ zone with Jordan Geis of the Flyers scoring the takedown. Sam Brennen scored on the ensuing powerplay with ten seconds to play before the second intermission buzzer, making it 6-1. The Flyers outshot their opponents 17 to 4.

The home team didn’t let up in the final stanza as Rick Cleaver found the net after deking around the Pirate defence and netminder for the 7-1 tally at 4:01. Austin Braid got on the score sheet after some nifty passing between Cole Calliou and Taylor Greatrex, two minutes and eleven seconds later, for the eighth goal. The visitors got one back midway through the period but the Flyers restored the seven-goal lead at 9-2 courtesy Jordan Harder’s second of the game, assisted by Reid Campbell and Joey Massingham.

Fifteen players contributed for the Flyers, with Rick Cleaver, Jordan Harder, Joey Massingham and Byran Lewis each chipping in with two-point outings.

Head coach Andrew Leriger said, “Felt good to come out a get back to back wins. We knew that after last game it wasn’t going to be easy and we didn’t come out strong in the first. Very pleased with the last two periods. Having said that we were icing a full complement of players today for the first time this year, which helps a lot.”

Next up for the Flyers is a visit from the Grimshaw Huskies on Saturday. Puck drop at the North Peace Arena is at 8:30 p.m.