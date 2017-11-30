Flyers take on Athletics tonight in first of five at home

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are back in action tonight when they welcome the Grande Prairie Athletics to the North Peace Arena.

The Flyers are coming off victories over Falher and High Prairie last week, improving their winning streak to five games. This is a stark contrast to the team that opened their season with two straight losses, one of which was a 7-0 beatdown from the Athletics.

“The team is really playing well and has found its stride after a not so great start to the season, ” said President Paul Van Nostrand. “Our top line has demonstrated that they can take over a game and as a result, we have scored a lot of goals in the past few contests.”

Tonight’s clash with the Athletics is the first of a five-game homestand for the Flyers. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.