Flyers looking to get in the win column tomorrow night in Falher

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are back in action tomorrow as they travel to Falher to take on the Pirates.

The Flyers are coming off a 5-3 loss to Dawson Creek as they were outshot 50-24. The Flyers currently find themselves in last place in their division. President of the team Paul Van Nostrand knows they can be better. “We are a good team and can compete with anyone in the league. We haven’t really had any practices because of the U-17 Hockey Challenge take over of the North Peace Arena.”

The Flyers game tomorrow in Falher starts at 8:00 p.m. There first home game is next Thursday when they welcome the Pirates to the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is also 8:00 p.m.