Flyers hit the road for a two game set starting tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are back on the road for a two-game trip starting tonight in Grimshaw.

The Flyers are coming off back-to-back victories at home last weekend. They defeated the Falher Pirates 9-2 and the Grimshaw Huskies 6-3. The line combo of Rick Cleaver, Jeff Shipton, and Adam Horst combined for 28 points in those two victories.

Head coach Andrew Leriger added that he knows his team will be shorthanded for the upcoming road trip.

“This is the last long road trip of the season, distance wise. We will be working with a short bench as is usually the case when we travel out east. It will be a good test for us on the road as I try to find the right combinations on the fly especially on the penalty kill, with the lack of practices to this point.”

After tonight’s game, the Flyers will head to High Prairie on Saturday. Both games get underway at 8:30 p.m.