Flyers head to Dawson Creek to battle with the Sr. Canucks tonight

Fort St. John, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers are heading down Highway 97 for a tilt with the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks tonight.

The Flyers are coming off a rough outing in Grande Prairie that saw them lose by a score of 7-0, though the team was missing some of its key players. General manager Lee Hartman said, “We are getting two of our defenceman who missed last game back tonight, only three where able to make the season opener.”

Hartman is expecting a better performance from the Flyers tonight. He knows their division is tough but his team is more than capable of competing and beating the Canucks and Athletics.

The game tonight gets underway at 8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek.