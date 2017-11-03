Flyers handed second loss of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers were handed their second loss of the season after letting the game slip away in Dawson Creek on Thursday night.

The Flyers came out flat as the Senior Canucks would skate into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. However at 13:01 of the second period Jeff Fast found the twine, evening the score at 1-1 assisted by Brady Busche and Robbie Sidhu. Almost nine minutes later, Busche scored on the powerplay with Rick Cleaver setting him up for the go-ahead tally. The Senior Canucks tied things at 2-2 before the second period buzzer sounded.

The Flyers regained the lead at 13:27 of the third thanks a goal by Cleaver, assisted by Busche. Just over a minute later, the Sr. C’s evened the score at 3-3 before adding two more goals in the final five minutes to end up with the 5-3 victory.

The Flyers got outshot 52-24 by the Sr. Canucks. Brady Busche lead the way with three points, while Rick Cleaver chipped in with a goal and a assist. The loss drops the Flyers to last place in their division with an 0-2 record.

Flyers General Manager Lee Hartman said, “We were up 3-2 and it’s disappointing to not come away with a win. Our team is capable of competing and winning games, we have to find a way to close out games especially when we have a lead in the third period.”

Next up for the Flyers is a trip to Falher for a date with the Pirates next Thursday. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.