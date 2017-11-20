Flyers extend winning streak with 6-3 victory over Grimshaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers extended their winning streak to three games after a 6-3 win over the Grimshaw Huskies on Saturday night.

The Flyers broke the ice with 5:01 remaining in the first period when Rick Cleaver scored on a great passing play from Reid Campbell and Jeff Shipton, making it 1-0. Cleaver doubled the lead forty-seven seconds into the middle stanza after taking a saucer pass from Adam Horst and Jeff Shipton. Twenty-five seconds later, Cleaver scored a hat-trick goal to make it 3-0, assisted by Shipton and Horst.

Cole Calliou made it 4-0 at the 13:27 mark with an unassisted tally. Cleaver, Shipton, and Horst combined for the 5-1 goal with 3:36 remaining in the second, the lead the Flyers carried into the third period of play. Reid Campbell made it 6-1 after firing home a high shot from the slot after great passing between Shipton and Cleaver. The Huskies scored two late goals on the powerplay to cut the Flyers’ lead in half, but that was all the offence they could muster.

The Flyers outshot the Huskies 50-23.

Rick Cleaver and Jeff Shipton lead the way with five points apiece, while Adam Horst assisted on three goals.

Head coach Andrew Leriger said, “Another big win for us. It was one of those nights where our top line decided to dominate the game and that’s just what they did. They were all over the ice, the only situation I didn’t play them was on the penalty kill.”

Next up for the Flyers is a trip to Grimshaw on Thursday. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.