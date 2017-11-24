Flyers extend win streak to four games after close match in Grimshaw

GRIMSHAW, A.B. — After a sluggish start to the North Peace Hockey League season, the Fort St. John Senior Flyers have now won four straight after a win against the Grimshaw Huskies last night.

Rick Cleaver put the Flyers on the board first halfway through the opening period with a powerplay goal, assisted by Jeff Shipton and Adam Horst. Though the Huskies would even things up at around the 15-minute mark, Cleaver struck back for Fort St. John with another powerplay goal less than a minute later, assisted once again by Shipton and Horst.

In the second, Adam Horst gave the Flyers some insurance just 1:13 into the frame, assisted by Shipton and Reid Campbell. Less than five minutes after that, Jordan Gies gave Fort St. John a 4-1 lead after getting set up by Brendan Giroux and Lien Miller-Jeannotte. After Gies’ goal, Grimshaw made a goaltender change that seemed to fire the home team up. The Huskies would score a pair of goals themselves before the end of the second, making it 4-3 for the Flyers after 40 minutes.

Travis McLean would stop all 12 shots he faced in the third, while none of the Flyers’ six shots ended up behind the Huskies’ netminder. McLean made a total of 32 saves to backstop the Flyers in the 4-3 victory.

The Flyers are back on the road Saturday night when they travel to High Prairie for a tilt against the Regals. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.