Flyers come from behind in crazy affair to beat Pirates 10-7

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Flyers picked up their first win of the season last Thursday after a come from behind 10-7 win over the Falher Pirates.

The Flyers had started the season 0-2 after losses in Dawson Creek and Grande Prairie.

The team didn’t have the first period they wanted as they found themselves down 2-0 at the first intermission buzzer.

The second period saw a lot of goals as the Flyers found the net 1:30 in after Adam Horst found twine on the powerplay to make it 2-1. Rick Cleaver and Reid Campbell collected the assists. The visitors made tied it up at 2-2 after Jeff Shipton’s great individual effort with 15:54 remaining. The Pirates then scored three goals in 2:25 to regain the lead 5-2. The Flyers would respond to tie it at 5-5 with a three-goal outburst of their own in a 1:14 span that saw Cole Calliou deposit a feed from Steven Fast and Daniel Pappin. Rick Cleaver’s goal was set up by Jeff Shipton and Adam Horst. Shipton got his second goal of the game on another individual play. However, with 23 seconds remaining the Pirates scored and took a 6-5 lead heading into the third period.

The third period saw the Flyers come out with something to prove as Cleaver scored to tie it up at 6-6 with 17:33 remaining, with Shipton and Brady Busche getting the helpers. The Pirates took the lead back again two minutes later but didn’t hold the 7-6 lead for long as Cleaver scored his hat trick goal with Shipton and Horst being the setup duo on the 7-7 powerplay marker. The Flyers would grab their first lead of the game with 4:39 to play after Joey Massingham found the net off a feed from Jake Ebner. They made it 9-7 50 seconds later with Cleaver once again scoring from Shipton and Horst. Cole Calliou selling it with his second of the night off a pass from Daniel Pappin to make it 10-7 which stood as the final score.

Goaltender Travis McLean finished with 27 of 34 saves.

Rick Cleaver led the way with 4 goals and an assist. Jeff Shipton and Adam Horst each five and four-point outings respectively as their line combined for 14 points.

Team general manager Lee Hartman said, “We didn’t play a very good first, but found our stride after we cleaned up the penalties. It feels great to get the first win. Now we can actually practice after not being able to because of the U-17’s and play at home which the team is looking forward to.”

Next up for the Flyers is their home opener when they welcome the same Pirates to the North Peace Arena tomorrow. Puck drop is at 8:30 p.m.