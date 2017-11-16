Flu shot clinics coming to the Peace starting next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Health is going to be offering several flu shot clinics in the Peace Region in the next few weeks as part of the provincial Immunize BC program.

The vaccination against several strains of the influenza virus will be available to a certain percentage of the population. In B.C., the inactivated influenza vaccine is provided free of charge this year to:

People at high risk of serious illness from influenza, such as:

Children 6 months to less than 5 years of age

Pregnant women who are at any stage of pregnancy during the influenza season

Seniors 65 years and older

Residents of any age living in residential care, assisted living, or other group facilities

Aboriginal people

Children and teenagers required to take Aspirin® or ASA for long periods of time due to a medical condition

Children and adults with certain medical conditions, including:

Heart or lung disorders that require regular medical care, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or cystic fibrosis

Kidney disease, chronic liver diseases such as hepatitis, diabetes, cancer, anaemia, or weakened immune system

Those with health conditions causing difficulty breathing, swallowing, or a risk of choking on food or fluids, such as people with severe brain damage, spinal cord injury, seizures or neuromuscular disorders, or those who are very obese

People able to transmit or spread influenza to those at high risk of serious illness from influenza including:

Household contacts of people at high risk

Household contacts, caregivers and daycare staff of children under 5 years of age

Doctors, nurses and others working in healthcare settings who have contact with patients

Visitors to health care facilities and other patient care locations

People who live or work in confined settings, such as correctional facilities

Those who provide care or service to people at high risk in potential outbreak settings such as cruise ships

Other groups who are also eligible to receive the flu shot for free include:

People who provide essential community services such as police officers, firefighters and ambulance attendants

Farmers, and other people, who work with live poultry

To find out if you are eligible, talk to your healthcare provider or call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1.

Free flu shots for those eligible are available at the No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart and Safeway pharmacies during regular business hours. Northern Health will also be offering a flu shot clinic at the Fort St. John Health Unit located at 10115 110 Avenue on Tuesday, November 21st and Tuesday, December 5th between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Additional flu shot clinics will be taking place at the Hudson’s Hope Health Centre on Thursday, November 23rd from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. A clinic will also be offered in Tumbler Ridge on Monday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. located at 220 Front St.

For more information, visit http://www.immunizebc.ca.