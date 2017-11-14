Fivestar fighters punch their way to success in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Fivestar fighters returned home two weekends ago after a successful tournament in Grand Prairie versus Albertan competitors.

Justin Donally who runs and trains a number of participants at the Fivestar Gym in Fort St. John, saw his fighters finish the B.C. vs Alberta tournament with a 5-1 record. Nick Young suffered his first loss of his career after a wardrobe malfunction allowing his opponent, Josh Peck, to take advantage and win by Split Decision in the 150 pound division. Young added, “My performance wasn’t usually how it is, I had a pretty bad malfunction with my headgear which led to me gassing out and getting hurt in the second round. I was able to rebound in the last round.”

Brayden Sims also competed at the event and he improved to 6-2 after defeating Aaron Boyd by Unanimous Decision in the 112-pound division, was also awarded the Best Junior Boxer of the weekend. He said, “I think I fought really well, I felt comfortable in the ring and landing my punches. I was really surprised by the award as it was the first time I’ve ever received it.”

Donally added, “Overall we had a very good weekend, I was very pleased. Other than Nick having to battle a headgear piece slide over his eyes for most of the fight, I thought he did really well. With Nick we achieved his goal of getting to 10-0 and we knew at some point there would be losses along the road. As for another one of the winners, Eddie Scarfo who is twelve years old got his first TKO versus Joshua Sallano, which was pretty special for him.”

Next up for Donally’s crew is a trip to Quesnel for B.C. Bronze Gloves on November 23rd and 24th.

The full list of winners from the event can be viewed below:

Nelson Zenner (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) vs Logan Mackinnon (Red Deer Boxing Club, Red Deer AB) 60lbs

Ella Cameron (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) vs Gabby Sanderson (Precision Boxing Club, Nanaimo BC) 95lbs

Damya Bow (Warrior Strong, Grande Prairie AB) vs Alaya McCormick (Fivestar Boxing Academy, Fort St. John BC) 112lbs

Joshua Sallano (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) vs Eddie Scarfo (Fivestar Boxing Academy, Fort St. John BC) 112lbs

Winner Eddie Scarfo via TKO

Marcus Leung (Red Deer Boxing Club, Red Deer AB) vs Zack Bower (Warrior Strong, Grande Prairie AB) 78lbs

Winner Zach Bower via Unanimous Decision

Aaron Boyd (Marshall Boxing, Edmonton AB) vs Brayden Sims (Fivestar Boxing Academy, Fort St. John BC) 132lbs

Winner Brayden Sims via Unanimous Decision

Fausto Santoro (Marshall Boxing, Edmonton AB) vs Jerome Leroyer (Precision Boxing Club, Nanaimo BC) 132lbs

Draw

Kyle Oliver (Lethbridge Boxing Club, Lethbridge AB) vs Dominic Barbossa (Salmon Arm Bulldogs, Salmon Arm BC) 135lbs

Winner Kyle Oliver via Split Decision

Jesse Cartwright (Alliance Boxing Club, Edmonton AB) vs Ken Kapeller (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) 200lbs

Winner Jesse Cartwright via TKO

Justin Lemire (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) vs Brylee Gladue (Alliance Boxing Club, Edmonton AB) 178lbs

Winner Justin Lemire via Unanimous Decision

Jesse Mackie (Champion Gym, Grande Prairie AB) vs Nick Dragovich (Fivestar Boxing Academy, Fort St. John BC) 145lbs

Winner Nick Dragojevich via Split Decision

Mackena Kansley (Alliance Boxing Club, Edmonton AB) vs Jordyn Konrad (Salmon Arm Bulldogs, Salmon Arm BC) 126lbs

Winner Mackena Kansley via Split Decision

Cole Brander (Marshall Boxing, Edmonton AB) vs Hammid Hussein (Queensborough Boxing, Vancouver BC) 112lbs

Winner Cole Brander via Unanimous Dec

Josh Peck (Lethbridge Boxing Club, Lethbridge AB) vs Nick Young (Fivestar Boxing Academy, Fort St. John BC) 150lbs

Winner Josh Peck via Split Decision

Missy Dempsey (Alliance Boxing Club, Edmonton AB) vs Krishan Lysenko (Precision Boxing Club, Nanaimo BC) 150lbs

Winner Missy Dempsey via Split Decision