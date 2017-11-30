Fivestar boxers go undefeated at B.C. Bronze Gloves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five of Fivestar MMA’s boxers are back from competing at the B.C. Bronze Gloves in Quesnel last weekend where the team went undefeated.

Nick Dragojevich was awarded the Fight of the Night and won the Welterweight division. Brayden Sims and Lincoln Pomeroy won the Lightweight and Heavyweight divisions respectively. Six-year-old Cruz Gordon not only won his fight but was crowned the Youngest Boxer at the tournament. Nick Young and Ashley Rouble competed in exhibition action as they didn’t have competitors in their weight class.

“It couldn’t have gone any better for us,” said trainer and coach Justin Donnally. “Our little guy Cruz Gordon won his fight and could possibly be the youngest boxer in B.C. or even Canada, as the rules have recently changed where six-year-olds are eligible to fight.”

Next up for the Fivestar boxers is a trip to Edmonton for the Alberta Bronze Gloves this weekend.