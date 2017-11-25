Fiverstar fighters in Quesnel for the Bronze Gloves event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fivestar boxers travelled to Quesnel Thursday for the Bronze Gloves event this weekend.

Justin Donally’s fighters are coming off a weekend in Grande Prairie in the B.C. vs Alberta showdown were the competitors finished with a 4-1 record. Nick Young suffered his first loss of his career and looks get back into the win column. Young said,

“I was fighting with some new headgear as well as the fighter and didn’t have the first round I would have liked but felt I got better in rounds two and three.”

Donally knew that Young wasn’t going to remain unbeaten forever but knows that Nick will rebound. He said,

“Nick isn’t the kind of kid who will dwell on a loss in a fight. I expect him to rebound and pick up another win.”

After this weekend the competitors will shift their focus to Provincials, Nationals and the Golden Gloves events which all happen early in 2018.