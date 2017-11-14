Five School District 60 school buses cancelled this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 has cancelled five school bus routes this morning because of heavy snow that has fallen across the Peace Region.

School District officials say that the following routes have been cancelled for at least the morning bus run, though there is a chance that the buses will run this afternoon:

Route 1: Wonowon – Shepherd’s Inn

Route 14: Montney – 271 Road

Route 21: Red Creek – Mile 64 area

Route 54: North Pine – Upper Pine area

In addition, School District officials also say that Route 2: Upper Halfway – Wonowon driven by Denise Simpson will likely be cancelled both this morning and this afternoon.