Five Inconnu swimmers place in the top three in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Inconnu swimmers participated in their first event of the season in Grande Prairie two weekends ago.

Thirty-one swimmers ranging in age from seven to fourteen got their first taste of the pool in the first event for the team this season. Five of those racers swam away with an aggregate medal. Head coach of Steve Carson said, “This was the first meet for us. For the most part, we are expecting the technique is coming along nicely. We wanna see some speed but want to make sure they are doing things right. This event favored our younger competitors.”

In the seven to eight-year-old category, Finn Rogers won the silver aggregate. In the nine to ten- year -old bracket Nate Rogers capture the bronze aggregate. Alex McDonald won the silver aggregate and Julien Kemp captured the bronze in the eleven to twelve-year-old category. Tytan Carson won his category in the thirteen to fourteen category with the gold aggregate.

Carson added, ” Each swimmer had eight events to compete in. On average we had about 80 percent of the best times throughout the meet.”

Up next for the swim club is a trip to Prince George this weekend.