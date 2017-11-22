First LNG shipment leaves B.C. for China as industry looks to expand exports

SURREY, B.C. — FortisBC says it has shipped 950 gigajoules of liquefied natural gas from Vancouver to China, marking the industry’s first shipment to the Asian country.

The move is part of a pilot project aimed to determine long-term feasibility of B.C. LNG shipments to China.

FortisBC’s Tilbury facility in Delta, B.C., supplied the liquefied natural gas, while True North Energy Corp. and CIMC ENRIC Holdings Ltd. provided equipment and logistics.

FortisBC spokesman Douglas Stout says that the small but significant step for the province’s LNG export industry could be the first of many shipments from the province.

All three companies involved say China is projected to become the world’s second largest LNG importer by next year as its government steps up efforts to combat air pollution and convert millions of homes to natural gas heaters, as well as boost industrial use.

They say the country has limited reserves and is turning to others, including British Columbia, to fill the gap.

