First-ever shipment of LNG from B.C. sets sail for China

SURREY, B.C. — The LNG export industry in B.C. has reached a milestone with the departure of the first shipment to China.

The liquified natural gas comprising the shipment was supplied by FortisBC’s Tilbury facility in Delta, while logistics and equipment were provided by True North Energy Corporation and CIMC ENRIC Holdings. FortisBC has been liquefying natural gas at Tilbury since it opened in 1971 to supplement natural gas supply in the Lower Mainland on cold winter days.

“This pilot is a small, but significant step for B.C.’s LNG export industry,” said Douglas Stout, vice-president of Market Development and External Relations, FortisBC. “At FortisBC, we are working toward changing the LNG landscape with the first of what could be many shipments from our province.”

By next year, China is projected to become the world’s second-largest LNG importer. The Chinese government is stepping up its efforts in combatting air pollution and LNG imports have more than tripled in the last six years.

“Our Government is pleased to see this pilot project launch its first shipment of LNG to China,” said Michelle Mungall, Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources. “The opportunities for good jobs as we reduce carbon emissions in the transition to cleaner fuels is just getting started.”