Firefighters Charitable Society hosting fundraiser at the Lido on December 8th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society is going to be hosting a fundraiser at the Lido Theatre in just over a week’s time.

The Society’s President Adam Winn said that the local Firefighters Association formed its own charity back in the Spring of 2016 in order to keep more of the money raised by the firefighters within the North Peace community. Winn said that since there are a large number of organizations doing charitable work in Fort St. John, the Society decided to raise travel assistance money for residents that need to travel for medical reasons.

The Society is going to be hosting the fundraiser for the travel assistance fund at the Lido on Friday, December 8th. Duelling Pianos will be performing at the event, along with a magician. Winn explained that 100 percent of the gate’s proceeds will go towards the fund. Tickets are $30 each.

For more information or for tickets, contact the Lido Theatre at (250) 785-3011, or the Fire Hall at (250) 785-4333.