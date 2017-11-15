Fire razes trucking company shop in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A rented trucking company shop burned to the ground in Dawson Creek on Monday night.

Dawson Creek Fire Chief Gordon “Shorty” Smith said that fire crews were called out to the fire at a property at Mile 3 of the Alaska Highway at around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Two pumper trucks and 26 firefighters were deployed to the fire, and the department also called in support from the Pouce Coupe Volunteer Fire Department because of a lack of fire hydrants near the property.

Smith said that flames were visible inside the building when crews arrived, prompting fire crews to make entry in an attempt to battle the blaze. However, firefighters quickly retreated due to the situation deteriorating, and flames erupted from the shop’s roof shortly thereafter. Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire. Smith added that firefighters spent over 10 hours at the scene, and needed to bring in a backhoe to bring the building down in order to extinguish all of the hotspots after the fire. Crews wrapped up operations at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The building and its contents, which included a vac truck and two tractor-trailers, was a total loss. The fire chief said that officials received word from the insurance company today, but that the cause of the fire and the cost of the damages is not yet known.