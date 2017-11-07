Finland leads the Swedes in the third

Finland vs Sweden on Nov.7th. Photo taken by Adam Reaburn.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Finland is leading Sweden midway through the third period at the North Peace Arena.

The Swede’s would open the scoring thanks to a goal by Max Wahlgren who was set up by Joel Wahlgren. Sweden took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission after a lackluster opening period from the Fin’s.

In the middle stanza the Fin’s tied up the score at 1-1 after Henri Nikkanen found the net after a great individual effort at 10:18 into the period. Exactly eight minutes later Wiljami Myllyla beat the Swedish goaltender to make it 2-1. Santuu Hakanen and Jusso Parssinen were the set up tandem. The Fin’s skated into the locker room after 40 minutes of play, up 2-1.

Finland has dominated play in the third frame, as four different players have found twine. The score is now 6-1.

In Dawson Creek Team Canada White is walking over the Czech Republic by a score of 7-2. The Canadians held a 5-0 advantage after 40 minutes of play. Taylor Gauthier has made 27 or 29 saves.

Jakob Pelletier, Ethan Keppen and Graeme Clarke all have three points a piece.

