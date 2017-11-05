Finland defeats Canada Red 4-2 in the round robin opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Team Canada Red fell to Finland on the opening day of round robin play at the North Peace Arena by the score of 4-2.

Canada Red hit the score board first as Alexis Lafreniere’s powerplay marker bounced off the Finnish netminders toe which was just over the goal line. Nick Wong and Ryan Suziki collected the helpers as the team skated into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. However a Finland goal 1:42 into the middle stanza tied the game at 1-1. At 12:00 of the second period the Fin’s took the lead 2-1 while on a powerplay after Canada Red got caught with too many men. Exactly two minutes later Canada Red’s captain Peyton Krebs would wire a shot over the shoulder of the Finnish goaltender to tie the game at 2-2. Colton Kammerer and Alexis Lafreniere got the assists. In the third period the game stayed tied until the 8:04 mark when the Fin’s found twine with a go ahead powerplay goal making it 3-2. The visitor’s iced it with a empty net goal with under two minutes to go, doubling the lead to 4-2 which stood as the final score.

Team Canada Red goaltender Luke Cavallin finished with 28 saves on 31 shots. The team went 1 for 4 on the man advantage while going 1 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Alexis Lafreniere lead the team with a goal and a assist. Captain Peyton Krebs netted one goal.

Canada Red assistant coach Luke Pierce said, “The compete was there. I felt we played much better compared to the game versus the United States. We have to take less untimely penalties as they scored the go ahead goal on the man advantage.”

Team Finland’s head coach Mika Marttila stated, “This team wants to win, so we know that we have to play wisely especially against a team such as Canada Red. We really established our style of game and were able to come out victorious. We never lost our concentration.”

Next up for Team Canada Red is versus the Swede’s tomorrow at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.

In Dawson Creek Team Canada White and Team Canada Black faced off in the afternoon game. Alex Beaucage potted the only goal of the contest at 9:25 of the first period with the man advantage. Kaeden Korczak and Jamieson Rees were the set up tandem on the goal. Canada Black goaltender Nolan Maier stopped all 28 shots fired at him for the first shutout of preliminary play.