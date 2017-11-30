Find your Fit Tour a hit with students

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WorkBC’s Find your Fit Tour was a big success for students Wednesday afternoon at the North Peace Secondary School.

The Tour attracted 770 students to the event where a number of stations were set up in the school’s gymnasium.

The Find Your Fit tour is targeted at students in Grades 5 – 10 to help them discover a range of in-demand careers in B.C. with up to 16 career activity stations. The stations featured information for 11 separate career paths, including those in the transportation, construction, medical, trades, mechanical, engineering, and information technology sectors.

Find Your Fit station. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.

“Breeding interest and getting students prepared for the future is what the event is focused towards,” said Tour Manager Ryley Ellement. “Showcasing occupational skills and how transferable those skills. For the diehard kids, it’s about providing a springboard opportunity for them by WorkBC in the most interactive way, with their friends.”

Tour dates for the Find Your Fit tour are available online at https://www.workbc.ca/Jobs-Careers/Find-Your-Fit-Tour/Upcoming-Events.aspx.