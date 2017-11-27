Final meeting on proposed school catchment area changes happens tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 will be hosting the last of three meetings on school catchment area changes in Fort St. John on Tuesday night.

The School District said in October that in order to populate the new Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray school for its expecting opening date next year, the district will need to redraw some of the elementary school catchment area boundaries in Fort St. John. Earlier this month, the School District released the three proposals for catchment area changes.

The District said that these changes will potentially affect families whose children attend CM Finch, Ecole Central, Charlie Lake Elementary, and Bert Ambrose Elementary Schools.

The meeting will take place tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. at the School District 60 School Board Office, located 10112 105th Ave.

The School District said it will also accept written submissions on the proposed changes at the School Board Office or online until December 22nd.