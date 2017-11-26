Expect more snow today; Snowfall warning in effect for B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the B.C. Peace, Pine Pass and now the warning has been issued for Fort Nelson.

About 5 to 10 cm of snow has already fallen in the B.C. Peace, but now Environment Canada says the region could see 10 cm of snow today and another 5 to 10 cm tonight. The forecast calls for a second band of snow to push into the Peace tonight.

The Pine Pass should see 15 cm of snow and Fort Nelson could get 10 cm.

For updates on road conditions and live highway cameras, visit www.drivebc.ca.

We are expecting up to 25cm of snow over the next 24 hours. Please drive to weather conditions and give our crews room while they are working. Drive safe! #fortstjohn #yxj #hyw97 #hyw29 #shiftintowinter — YRB North Peace Ltd (@YRBNorthPeace) November 26, 2017

Below is a copy of the full weather warning from Environment Canada

Issued at 2017-11-26 13:02 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Fort Nelson, B.C. (088100)

Snowfall warning continued for:

B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)



Current details:

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected.

A frontal system over BC northern interior is spreading snow to the region. About 5 to 10 cm of snow has been reported last night. An additional 10 cm of snow is expected to fall today. For the British Columbia Peace region, a second band of snow will push in tonight, giving another 5 to 10 cm of snow.

Pine Pass is expected to receive another 15 cm of snow today.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

