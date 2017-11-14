Environment Canada says more Snowfall Warnings could be on the way this week

\FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada says that while Monday night’s snowfall wasn’t a record-breaker, there could be more heavy snow events that warrant more snowfall warning later this week.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said that as of 7:15 Tuesday morning, a total of 15.7 centimetres of snow had fallen at the North Peace Airport weather station since the beginning of the day Saturday. Charbonneau explained that the snow that fell starting on Saturday evening was caused by an Arctic Front that had moved in from the Northwest Territories, while the heavier snow was caused by a Pacific warm front that collided with the cooler air over the B.C. Interior.

Charbonneau said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, another low-pressure system off the South Coast is pumping more moist air in a northeasterly direction towards the Peace Region, bringing a chance of more snow early this week. She explained that forecasters are predicting that the amount of snow that could fall over the next 48 hours is between 25 and 30 centimetres, which is close to the criteria for a Snowfall Warning.

She said that Environment Canada may be issuing more weather warnings if more heavy snowfalls are expected. Later this week, Charbonneau said that there will be a break in the snowy weather pattern until the weekend, which is when another frontal system is expected to reach Northeast B.C.

So far, Charbonneau said that this is turning out to be a later but above-average autumn for snowfall amounts in Fort St. John. She said that typically the Energetic City sees 4.8 centimetres of snow in September, 19.6 cms in October, and 32.5 cms in November. In 2017, the airport weather station did not record any snowfall in September, but more than doubled October’s snowfall average with a whopping 59.3 centimetres of snow. Much of that came during the record snowfall recorded overnight on October 24th and 25th, when 55 centimetres fell on both days.

So far this month, Charbonneau said that 24.1 centimetres of snow has fallen at the airport, which is 8.4 centimetres below the monthly average. However, she said she anticipates that this month’s total will likely be above average as there are still 16 days left in the month.