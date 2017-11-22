Environment Canada says Peace Region could see freezing rain today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Environment Canada officials say that the Peace Region could see weather warnings later today as a system moving into the Interior could be bringing freezing rain to the area today.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith said that a low-pressure system off the North Coast will move into the Interior today. The warm air higher up will bring rain to the region, but temperatures near the ground will stay well below the freezing mark through the morning and afternoon. This, according to Smith, will cause a mixture of ice pellets mixed with snow near Fort St. John through the late morning, with a chance that the ice pellets will turn to freezing rain this afternoon.

Smith said that the chance of freezing rain is slim and that this evening falling temperatures will result in flurries across the region. However, he said that by Thursday morning the situation will change entirely, as forecasters are calling for temperatures to rise as high as 2 degrees above freezing by tomorrow afternoon.

Smith said that meteorologists will be monitoring the situation closely and that Environment Canada will issue a special weather statement or a weather warning if the situation deteriorates.