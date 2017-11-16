More emergency repairs on the Taylor Bridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Yellowhead Road and Bridge will perform emergency welding repairs on the Taylor Bridge starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

The repairs will only take place between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. tonight. The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. A pilot vehicle, along with traffic control personnel, will be in place to control traffic. Drive with caution while on the bridge as there will be personnel and equipment working.

YRB apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Remember to check DriveBC for updates.

For questions or concerns, please contact our office toll-free at 1-888-883-6688. You can also follow us on Twitter for updates!