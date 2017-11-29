Emergency crews attend to crash in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. — Emergency crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Taylor this morning.

According to our reporter at the scene, the crash happened at the intersection of 100A St. and 103rd Ave. in Taylor shortly after 8:00 a.m. Two ambulances were seen heading toward Fort St. John from the scene of the crash at around 8:30 a.m.

The RCMP are currently at the scene of the crash, which involved a compact-sized black hatchback and a white four-door flat deck Dodge Ram. The intersection is currently blocked, but the collision is not impacting traffic on the Alaska Highway itself.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available.