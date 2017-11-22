Drive BC issues Travel Advisory on Alaska Highway because of freezing rain warning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with both YRB North Peace and Caribou Road Services are asking motorists to give their snowplows and sand and salt trucks enough room to do their jobs after a freezing rain warning was issued by Environment Canada.

Drive BC has also issued Travel Advisories on the Alaska Highway between Taylor and Mile 83, on Highway 29 between Hudson’s Hope and the junction with the Alaska Highway, and on Highway 103 (Cecil Lake Road) between Fort St. John and the Alberta border.

Caribou Road Services’ Quality Control Assistant Sarah Griffith said that areas in the South Peace are already starting to see rain in some areas. She said that while air temperatures are predicted to warm up, road surface temperatures take longer to rise and will remain cold into tomorrow, resulting in rain freezing to the roads on contact.

Griffith said that there is a good chance that crews will be applying salt and sand to the highways over the next couple of days. She explained that the salt trucks will be travelling approximately 25km/h to properly apply salt and sand, and will be slowing down even more near the centre of the highways.

The forecast is calling for precipitation in the form of freezing rain or ice pellets to start at around 2:00 p.m., continuing until around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. YRB North Peace Quality Manager Greg McNeil said that crews are asking motorists to take this into consideration on their evening commutes, with crews expecting very slippery road conditions because of the cold pavement temperatures.