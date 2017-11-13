Drifting snow causing limited visibility on local highways

On the left, Highway 29 as of 10 p.m. Monday. On the right Mile 73 of the Alaska Highway at 10 p.m. Monday.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Snow and moderate winds have caused drifting snow and limited visibility on a number of roads around the B.C. Peace.

According to Yellowhead Road and Bridge, the highway maintenance contractor for the North Peace, crews will be out plowing and sanding all major routes throughout the night and into Tuesday morning.

Drivers are advised to take caution on their Tuesday morning commute while drifting is expected to happen throughout the night.  The forecast still calls for 10 to 15 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.  The highest amounts of precipitation is expected near the Rocky Mountains.

For updates on roads around the Peace and the rest of B.C., visit www.drivebc.ca

