Diversified bus drivers handing out high-visibility wear to pedestrians

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Employees of Diversified Transportation, which is the regional contractor for BC Transit service in Fort St John and Dawson Creek, are going to be helping pedestrians be more visible to motorists for the next week.

Shelley Lindaas with Diversified said that several employees were speaking in the lunch room about how they’d had several near-misses with hard-to-see pedestrians since the shorter days of autumn began, especially those wearing dark clothing. Lindaas explained that after hearing about those concerns, she went to AAA Safety, who donated a box of reflective wear.

Lindaas said that the reflective wear is going to be carried by employees, who will be stopping and handing them out to pedestrians that they find are hard to spot, especially during the early morning or evening hours.

Lindaas said that the campaign is similar to the ICBC’s Pedestrian Safety Month campaign done during the month of October. Diversified’s campaign will be running until the supply of reflectors is exhausted.