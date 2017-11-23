Davies urges Transportation Minister to replace Taylor Bridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies has sent a letter to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Claire Trevena, asking her to make it a priority to replace the aging Taylor Bridge.

In his letter, Davies gave a brief history of the bridge, the second such structure to cross the Peace River at Taylor. The first suspension bridge built during construction of the Alaska Highway opened in 1943 and collapsed 17 years later, before being replaced by the current bridge in 1960.

Davies said that the 58 year-old bridge was given an urgency rating of 4 out of 5 two years ago, and should be replaced. He mentioned that the bridge is regularly reduced to single lane traffic while welders repair cracks in its metal deck. Davies pointed out that when the previous bridge collapsed, motorists were forced to drive over the railway trestle for three years while the new bridge was built, an option that would likely not be allowed today should the span be required to close.

Davies also mentioned the recent widening of the South Taylor Hill, and that Taylor Rob Fraser has mentioned support for the Alaska Highway to be widened to four lanes through his community. Because of this, Davies said he is asking Trevena to make building a new four-lane bridge over the Peace River in Taylor a high priority.

Davies’ letter can be found below.