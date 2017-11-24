Crews working to extinguish fire at the North Peace Leisure Pool

UPDATE #2: Fire Chief Fred Burrow said firefighters were called to the pool at around 9:15 this morning. Burrows said that the fire appears to have been caused by a fault with a heat trace wire inside a drain pipe from the pool’s roof.

He explained that firefighters were able to extinguish the small fire by pouring water down the drain pipe, and that damage appears to be limited to some scorching on the building’s stone facade. The City’s General Manager of Community Services Wally Ferris said that the fire will not impact the pool’s operations, and the facility is expected to reopen this morning.

UPDATE: The City of Fort St. John has posted an update on their Facebook page about the fire. They believe the fire was caused by heat tape on a roof drain. The fire is believed to be minor in nature and the City hopes to have the pool open again by 10:30 a.m.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

At this time we have very little confirmed information about the fire and will update this post as information becomes available.

The pool will remain closed until crews can determine the cause of the fire.

