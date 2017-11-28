Council proclaims November as Adoption Awareness Month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City council proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month at Monday’s council meeting.

During November the Adoptive Families Association of B.C. provides the public with agency recommendations, counselling, facility support networks, education to clients and professionals and plans social events for adoptive families.

British Columbia currently has around 1,000 children ranging in age from birth to nineteen who are ready to be adopted. Adoption Key Worker Northern Region and AFABC Brandi Kennedy said,

“Family gives us our identity and self-esteem which comes from having kin who loves, supports and cares about our well being. Whether a child is in a foster home here in Fort St. John or an orphanage across the world they just want to find a home where they belong.”

For more info or if you are interested in adopting visit: www.bcadoption.com/aam