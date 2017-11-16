Council presented with an updated Official Community Plan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City council was provided with an update on the City’s Official Community Plan on Tuesday afternoon.

Planning Manager Renee Jamurat and Katrin Saxty of Urban Systems presented council with the newest version of the OCP.

The City is currently in the final stage or the Community Rollout and Adoption Process, after beginning Phase 1 in the summer of 2016. The City looks to focus on areas such as Neighbourhood planning, Activating the Downtown and Vacant, Underutilized or Brownfield Lands Development.

The new Official Community Plan will serve as a roadmap for how Fort St. John will grow and evolve over the next 15 years. Council’s Strategic Goals, which were adopted last month, will ensure resources focus on projects and initiatives to achieve those goals over the next five years. The Plan’s objectives and strategies also provide guidance for capital and operational spending and development cost recovery.

Mayor Lori Ackerman added, “It’s so nice to see where we have come to after all the hard work from everyone involved in the process.”

An Official Community Plan is a local government bylaw that outlines a local government’s goals and policies related to planning and land use management. Every municipality in BC is required to have an OCP under the Local Government Act. Through its policies, this plan will also guide the quality of life decisions for citizens into the future.

This was the first of two readings before the City can approve the OCP with the next reading scheduled for November 27th.

Below is a copy of the OCP presentation made to City council.