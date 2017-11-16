Council approves 2018 base budget grants in principle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John city council finalized a number of grants in principle at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting.

Eight organizations made applications for the city’s base budget grants back in September. Council approved, in principle, the following applications:

The Fort St. John Arts Council made a request for $20,000 in grant funding. City staff recommended a $15,000 grant that council approved.

The Community Arts also asked for a tax exemption grant for $10,321 which council agreed upon.

The Fort St. John Library asked for $397,000 towards funding which council agreed upon.

The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society requested $9,180 for its bus program which council agreed upon.

North Peace Fall Fair Society has requested $5,000 for funding. Council agreed.

North Peace Justice Society requested $17,000, city staff recommended $14,677. Council agreed.

And finally Tourism Fort St. John asked for $45,000, city staff recommended $36,000 which council agreed upon.

For 2018, the total amount of grants requested was $513,501. City staff has recommended that council award $497.177 of those grants, which is below the $592,180 asked for in 2017 with total grants approved totalling $527,692.

Council will now bring the proposed grants to the next council meeting to discuss how they will fit into the 2018 budget which won’t be approved until early in 2018.